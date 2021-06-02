Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Credentialed Missionary

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 2, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jeff Jansen prophesied that the military would remove President Joe Biden from office and reinstall former President Donald Trump by the end of April. It’s now June, but Jansen continues to insist that “Trump is president” and “the fake Biden administration [is] on the way out.”
  • Mario Murillo warns that “Critical Race Theory is Biden using your money to train our children to hate America.”
  • Tito Ortiz has resigned from his position on California’s Huntington Beach City Council after just six months in office.
  • Eric Metaxas announces that his YouTube channel has been terminated.
  • Finally, Jim Bakker will designate anyone who buys a dozen books from his ministry as a “credentialed missionary.”

Tags: Eric Metaxas Jeff Jansen Jim Bakker Mario Murillo Tito Ortiz Leftovers

You Might Also Like