‘Just Kill ‘Em’: ‘Prophet’ Jeff Jansen Brags That the Ushers at His Church Will Not Hesitate to Shoot Anyone Who Tries to ‘Pull Something’

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Jeff Jansen spoke at a “Reign” conference at Ignite Faith Church in Redmond, Oregon, over the weekend, where he bragged that the ushers at his church all carry guns and will not hesitate to kill anyone who even thinks “about starting something.”

Jansen kicked things off by declaring that Jesus was “a tough guy” and complaining that the church today has “turned effeminate, almost homosexual.”

“The church, we are so neutered,” Jansen griped. “We are. We are so neutered. We are so effeminate.”

“Jesus wasn’t a wimp,” Jansen continued. “He was a tough guy. He was a man. OK? He was a man. When they were selling in his Father’s house, he went and he braided a whip. Now, that takes time. He’s braiding a whip, and he’s like, ‘I’m coming for you, coming for you.’ … He was very deliberate, and he was mad. He’s a man. He whipped them. Sorry. Just whipped them. ‘Oh, Jesus wouldn’t do that.’ The heck he wouldn’t.”

“He was a man,” he added. “But the church—the ekklesia, the government of God—has been so neutered and so turned effeminate, almost homosexual. I’m just telling you straight up. It’s just ridiculous. Where are the men? Where’s the maleness? Where is the ‘I will defend the children, I will protect the family’? My ushers at my church, they all pack. I mean, they all pack. You come to my place, and you think about starting something, you’re dead. They’ll kill you. They’ll shoot you because they’re gonna protect everybody else. You try to pull something, you’re dead. I said, ‘Listen, guys, if I’m up there preaching and somebody comes up running, make sure you get them. Just kill ’em. Just shoot ’em dead.'”