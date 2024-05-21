Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Brave New World

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 21, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Texas state Sen. Phil King says that if President Joe Biden is reelected, this nation is “in for some very, very difficult times.” But if former President Donald Trump wins, King says “it’s a brave new world.” The fact that he meant that as a compliment suggests that he never read the book.
  • White nationalist Lauren Witzke delivered a speech about “the slow fade, decades-long agenda that led to the crumbling of America’s foundation” to a gathering of pro-family activists in Russia.
  • Apparently, radical right-wing pastor Greg Locke is an “apostle” now.
  • In April, far-right activist Isabella Moody deactivated her social media accounts amid outrage over a video of her praising her baby saying something that sounded like the N-word. Moody has now reactivated her accounts.
  • Religious-right pollster George Barna claims that during the founding of this nation, “it appears that … a large share of Americans had a biblical worldview.” Of course, he doesn’t actually have any research to prove it.
  • Finally, Christian nationalist William Wolfe says that red states must make themselves “absolutely inhospitable to the left.”
