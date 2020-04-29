Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A 95 Percent Death Rate?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 29, 2020 5:30 pm
  • No, Chris McDonald, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not say that President Donald Trump and Jesus were both con artists.
  • Stephen Strang explains why “Christians must support Trump during his greatest presidential challenge”: “True leaders such as [Winston] Churchill show strength of character in the face of adversity. Granted, Britain was in a life-and-death struggle with Nazi Germany, which threatened to destroy all of civilization. Forgive me if you consider this hyperbolic, but the situation today in America is almost as serious, considering the world we might have entered had Hillary Clinton won the election instead of Trump. It’s a world where we could have lost everything from our constitutional protections to our religious freedoms.”
  • Larry Sparks ignores the fact that Jim Bakker’s current legal and financial problems stem from promoting the silver solution he sold as a cure the coronavirus and instead insists that Bakker is being unjustly persecuted for spreading the Gospel.
  • Glenn Beck’s The Blaze claims that Rep. Ilhan Omar “has likely committed the most extensive spree of federal and state felonies by an elected official in American history.”
  • Finally, Andrew Wommack says that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about because 95 percent of those who got the flu during the 1918 pandemic died. That is obviously false.

