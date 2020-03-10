Missouri AG Sues Jim Bakker Over Fake Coronavirus Cure

End Times pastor Jim Bakker’s effort to promote a silver solution sold by his network as a possible cure for the coronavirus has reportedly been quite lucrative, but it has also caused a host of problems for his network. In recent days, Bakker has been warned by the New York Attorney General’s office to stop “making misleading claims” about the product and also ordered by the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to “immediately cease making all such claims” about the effectiveness of the silver solution.

These orders came after Right Wing Watch posted of clip from Bakker’s program in which he and a guest suggested that the silver solution can kill the coronavirus and heal those who have been infected.

The Jim Bakker Show is suggesting that the silver solution it sells can kill the coronavirus within 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/kbUGnUp69m — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 12, 2020

Things have now gotten even worse for Bakker and his Missouri-based ministry, as “Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of ‘Silver Solution’ as a treatment for 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to a press release by the Missouri Attorney General office. The press release continued: