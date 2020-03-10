Missouri AG Sues Jim Bakker Over Fake Coronavirus Cure

End Times pastor Jim Bakker’s effort to promote a silver solution sold by his network as a possible cure for the coronavirus has reportedly been quite lucrative, but it has also caused a host of problems for his network. In recent days, Bakker has been warned by the New York Attorney General’s office to stop “making misleading claims” about the product and also ordered by the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to “immediately cease making all such claims” about the effectiveness of the silver solution.
These orders came after Right Wing Watch posted of clip from Bakker’s program in which he and a guest suggested that the silver solution can kill the coronavirus and heal those who have been infected.
The Jim Bakker Show is suggesting that the silver solution it sells can kill the coronavirus within 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/kbUGnUp69m
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 12, 2020
Things have now gotten even worse for Bakker and his Missouri-based ministry, as “Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of ‘Silver Solution’ as a treatment for 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to a press release by the Missouri Attorney General office. The press release continued:
The lawsuit alleges that in a February 12, 2020 Jim Bakker Show production that aired nationwide, Bakker and guest Sherill Sellman, a “naturopathic doctor”, claimed that “Silver Solution” can cure coronavirus.
The broadcast and representations made on Bakker’s website led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General’s Office to issue cease and desist letters to the Jim Bakker Show directing Bakker to cease making claims about the product that are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.
The letter from the FDA advises that currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products to treat or cure coronavirus disease.
Anyone who has bought “Silver Solution” from the Jim Bakker Show should know that it cannot cure or treat coronavirus.
The lawsuit filed this morning requests a restraining order and permanent injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling Silver Solution as a treatment for coronavirus.