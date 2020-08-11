Rick Wiles Accuses Democrats of Trying to Kill the President After Shots Were Fired Near the White House

End Times conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles was broadcasting his “TruNews” program last night at the same time was President Donald Trump was pulled away from a press conference by a Secret Service agent after an officer shot a man who claimed to have a weapon near with White House.

Wiles, a virulent anti-Semite, bigot, and conspiracy theorist whose TruNews network nevertheless regularly receives White House press credentials, immediately accused the Democrats of trying to assassinate the president, despite having absolutely no knowledge of or information about what had just transpired at the White House.

When the news first broke, Wiles declared that “you have to now take into consideration the possibility that somebody in the press pool would attempt to kill the president.” A few minutes later, when they returned to the story, Wiles placed the blame on the Democrats.

“This is the Democratic Party platform of 2020: Try to kill the president,” he said. “The same people, the same party, the same spirit that killed Abraham Lincoln. Look, the Democrat Party started the Civil War. The Democrat Party was the party of slavery, of segregation. Its roots were in the Jacobin revolution. If you go back to the history, to the beginning of the Democratic Party, you will find early Democrats who extolled the virtues of the French Revolution and the Jacobins.”

“There’s a spirit over that party, in that party, that has its roots in the Jacobin revolution, and in slavery, and in assassination,” he continued. “It has brought violence to this nation. Shots fired outside the White House while the president was speaking! That was a message to the president of the United States. That was a warning. … Shots were fired as the president was speaking. Is this a coincidence? No. It’s very evident what’s taking place. The president’s life is in danger.”

Details regarding the shooting are scarce, but the Secret Service announced that “at no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger.”