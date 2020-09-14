Rick Joyner Says God “Seeded Our Country’ With Military Veterans to Head Up Christians Militias in Looming Civil War

Trump-loving right-wing pastor Rick Joyner appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” Friday, where he once again urged Christians to form militias in preparation for a coming civil war.

Joyner, who has been warning for years that the United States is heading for civil war and martial law, told Bakker that God had “seeded our country” with military veterans who are experienced with urban warfare to head up these “good militias.”

“We’re in time for war,” Joyner said. “We need to recognize that. We need to mobilize. We need to get ready. I’m talking to law enforcement, talking to people. One of the things I saw in a dream I had related to our civil war was that militias would pop up like mushrooms. And it was God. These were good militias.”

“If God’s people don’t become a part of the militia movements, the good militias, the bad people will take them over,” he continued. “Jesus himself said, ‘There’s gonna be a time when you need to sell your coat and buy a sword.’ Now that was a physical weapon of their day, and we’re in that time here. We need to realize that.”

“What I also saw in my dream was the Lord had seeded our country with veterans from the Iraq War, Afghanistan, all these wars we’ve been in recently,” Joyner added. “Many who know how to fight in urban warfare are going to be a part of the leadership of these militias and help us in what’s about to unfold in our own country. And these are going to be patriots. These are going to be those who know what the tyranny of Marxism is, and they have seen its evidence and the cruelty of some other ideologies and all that is out there, but they are going to be able to help give leadership to these militias that are popping up. And this was a God thing. He prepared us for this.”