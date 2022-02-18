Radical Right-Wing Activist Janet Folger Porter Is Running for Congress

Janet Folger Porter, a radical anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, religious-right conspiracy theorist, has announced that she is running for Congress in her home state of Ohio.

When Porter ran for state office in Ohio in 2016, we exposed her long history of radical right-wing extremism:

After losing her bid for office, Porter focused her attention on passing a series of anti-choice “heartbeat bills” at both the state and federal level, which she openly admitted were intended to outlaw abortion “before the mother even knows she’s pregnant.” Last year, the Supreme Court allowed a version of one such “heartbeat bill” to go into effect in Texas amid legal challenges regarding its constitutionality.

In 2017, Porter served as a spokesperson for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore when he was accused of making sexual advances on teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Porter proudly stood by Moore and declared that working for him was like “working for a Founding Father.”

Interestingly, Porter has not focused solely on political work, as she has also spent the last several years trying to sell a television pilot featuring herself in the starring role.