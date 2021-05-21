Andrew Wommack Says Gay People Should Have to Wear Warning Labels on Their Foreheads

Right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack used Monday night’s episode of his “Truth & Liberty Livecast” to declare that gay people should be required to “put a label across their forehead,” declaring that homosexuality “can be hazardous to your health.”

Wommack’s guest on the program was religious-right activist Janet Porter. While discussing the anti-LGBTQ “documentary” she released a few years ago, Porter eventually turned the discussion to Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor in California.

“I’m praying for Bruce Jenner, who goes by ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner,” Porter said. “I’m praying against the suicide that happens with people that engage in this kind of thing. It’s very, very sad.”

“Homosexuals have like three times as much suicide as heterosexuals, and then you go into transgenders, and it just continues to go up,” Wommack replied. “It’s a very destructive lifestyle. They have 20 years less that the homosexual lives than a heterosexual. And, you know, cigarettes take an average of seven years off of a person’s life, so homosexuality is three times worse than smoking. We ought to put a label across their forehead, ‘This can be hazardous to your health.'”