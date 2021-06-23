‘Prophet’ Robin Bullock Says Biden Has ‘Slotted Serpent’s Eyes,’ Which Is a Sign of Demonic Possession

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock used Tuesday’s “The Eleventh Hour” church service to warn that President Joe Biden is under possession by a demonic “serpent spirit” that manifests itself by giving the president “slotted pupils.”

Bullock claimed that the world is currently at the same place it was when Adam and Eve were tempted by the serpent in the Garden of Eden to eat the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, despite having been forbidden to do so by God. In the current world, Bullock said, people are being tempted to open their eyes and become “woke.”

“We’re back at this at the time of the serpent, tempting the world to become woke, that their eyes may be opened,” Bullock said. “It’s the same phrase, tempting, saying, ‘You’re missing something, you’re not free, you must take up this and be woke that your eyes be open.’ So, the world is reaching into the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, trying to become woke.”

“I watched Joe Biden during the campaign that he clearly lost,” Bullock continued. “He lost big. He lost enough to be ashamed. He lost enough to tell him, ‘Nobody likes you, Joe.’ I mean, he lost enough to know that. It was so bad, if they would show him the real numbers, the man would be ashamed. But I remember he leaned into the mic [during a debate] and told President Trump, ‘We’re coming for you.’ And he growled out this demonic sound. … It was this demonic voice. I’ve heard him make it again recently. He growled this out; when he did it, I went back and I took a picture.”

“I took a picture on my phone right on television,” he added, “and when I pulled it up, his eyes at that moment … if you’ll look at the eyes, you’ll notice they’re serpent’s pupils, their slotted pupils. Now, other times they’re not like that. But at times, it shows a slotted serpent’s eye. People say, ‘Oh, that was photoshopped.’ No, it wasn’t. I took the picture. And he shows up more than once with that slotted serpent’s eye. It’s because we’re back at that place where Satan is trying to offer the world that their eyes may be open, but it’s not King James anymore—it’s woke.”