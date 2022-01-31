‘Prophet’ Hank Kunneman Says Biden Has No Right to Appoint a New SCOTUS Justice Because He’s ‘Illegitimate’

Right-wing pastor Hank Kunneman is a self-proclaimed prophet who resolutely pushes the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen rather than admit that his “divine” proclamations that former President Donald Trump would be reelected were false. On Sunday, Kunneman used the services at his Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, Nebraska, to insist that President Joe Biden has no right to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer because Biden’s presidency is “not legitimate.”

Kunneman said that Christians have no obligation to refer to Biden as president or to pray for him and asserted that Biden has no right to control the military or appoint new justices because “that guy is illegitimate.”

“Father, you know, I know, they that stole the election know, and those who have had their eyes open know that those who are seated in power are illegitimate,” Kunneman prayed. “By acts of treason and lies have they sat upon their seats, lofty with pride! And yet, they would even risk and put our own soldiers upon foreign soil by one who has no authority as president to be acting in such ways of authority to put our troops at risk, or to appoint a Supreme Court justice at the expense of being able to legislate and declare verdicts over the people when no power should have ever been given to a point.”

“This is unjust,” he screamed.

“There’s too much division in the nation for [the election] not to be settled,” Kunneman declared. “It demands that the truth be heard, be represented. And so here’s my point: Let’s just say that that guy is illegitimate—which all signs point to—then why would we even call him president? Why should we even pray for somebody—now you pray for his soul—but why should we pray for him in the context of being president? Why should he also be given the right—this is what infuriates me—why should he be given the right to appoint a Supreme Court justice who judges over the affairs of man if he’s not legitimate?”