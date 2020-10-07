Michele Bachmann Complains That Minnesota Is Being Ruined by People Who ‘Embrace False Gods’

During her Sept. 18 appearance on pastor Todd Coconato’s “Bombshell” podcast, right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann complained that her home state of Minnesota had long been “one of the happiest places on Earth” but is now being transformed because of an influx of people who worship “false gods.”

Bachmann, upon being asked her thoughts regarding the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, regaled Coconato with tales of Minnesota’s wonderfulness, declaring that “there’s really no place like it on Earth.” Minnesota is a highly educated, family-oriented area with a great education infrastructure and economic stability, Bachmann said, which she credited to the fact that the state was founded by people “who had a very strong biblical ethic.”

“That has changed beyond my wildest dreams to where we are today, I’m sorry to say,” Bachmann lamented.

When asked what has caused such a change, Bachmann replied that “people embrace false gods” and those who “are not believers of the Book” have moved to the state. “They’re not Jewish or not Christian,” she said.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have become a hub for Muslim immigrants from Somalia in recent years.

“I would say probably the main thing is,” Bachmann said, “a loss of reverence for God and of the things of God, and a loss of reverence for his word and the truth of his word, and turning away from the truths of his words to our own ways. And that brings us to a place of emptiness, ultimately sorrow and sadness. And I think that’s happened here in Minnesota as well.”

“Also, the embrace of false gods,” she continued. “Many people have come to the Minnesota area that are not believers of the Book. They’re not Jewish or not Christian. That’s not to say that God doesn’t love all people. He does. But when people embrace false gods, that brings an element into your society. You know, 30 years ago we could say that there are false gods and that we shouldn’t worship them. Today, it seems like we’re not allowed to say that because that’s considered not inclusive or not diverse enough. But the fact is the word of God says that there’s only one God to whom we serve, and there are false gods now here in the state of Minnesota.”