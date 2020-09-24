Michele Bachmann Claims Christians Will ‘Be Punished for What the Bible Says’ If the Equality Act Becomes Law

During her Sept. 18 appearance on pastor Todd Coconato’s “Bombshell” podcast , right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann frantically warned that if Joe Biden is elected president, he will make it a priority to pass the Equality Act and strip Christian conservatives of their rights.

If passed, the Equality Act would expand federal civil rights laws to include protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. However, Bachmann warned that not allowing Christians to discriminate on such grounds would amount to unconstitutional discrimination against Christians.

“Joe Biden has said the very first thing he would do as president of the United States is to put in place the Equality Act,” Bachmann said. “It’s really the Inequality Act, because the Equality Act would add the words ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and ’65. And that would completely upend the Civil Rights Act, which was meant to give equality to Blacks in all areas of life in the United States, which was a good thing. This actually, in my perspective, harms all people because it really is about punishing. It gives special rights to certain people who practice certain behaviors. It’s about giving rights to feelings, not to immutable physical characteristics.”

“Even worse,” she added, “we’re all going to lose rights. Those who believe in a biblical standard, we will be punished. We will no longer be able to verbally or practice life in the way that we used to practice life because we’ll be punished for what the Bible says. If we speak what the Bible says, we’ll be punished.”