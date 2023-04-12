Megachurch Pastor Jack Hibbs Launches Nationwide Campaign to Out LGBTQ Students

California Republicans recently introduced a bill that would require school districts to notify parents within three days of learning that a student is “identifying at school as a gender that does not align with the child’s sex on their birth certificate, other official records, or sex assigned at birth.” LGBTQ activists say that Assembly Bill 1314 would put transgender students at risk, but radical right-wing California pastor Jack Hibbs hopes to spread the requirement to school districts around the nation.

Hibbs—who just last month declared that he was “embarrassed” that he and other pastors are not being attacked for standing against “LBGTQ transgender lunacy” while “kids are being raped by the public school system”—posted an “urgent call to action” on social media Monday in which he announced that he’s launching a campaign to push back against the “demonic and dark satanic powers” that are supposedly “sexualizing” and “mentally abusing” public school students.

“We are launching right now a campaign to equip and mobilize every citizen to petition—every parent, every grandparent—to petition their local school board, no matter where they live … and demand that your school board adopt the language of AB-1314,” Hibbs said. “We are going to be instructing you shortly on how to do this in your town, requiring your school board to adopt AB-1314 verbiage. … I want parents to know that the school has to notify the parents before they do anything with your child that’s secretive regarding their health, their sexual questioning, whatever. Parents are to be notified.”

He went on to warn that the belief that this nation is a “democracy” is dangerous.

“A democracy steals your kids, kidnaps them, so to speak, at school and takes control,” he continued. “A constitutional republic says, ‘Wait a minute, we have a say.’ Here’s what we’re asking you guys to do: Get your pastors on board, your city council members on board, get your mayor on board, get the word out because we’re coming with this, and it’s going to be great.”

“We are fighting evil, and they don’t like it, and that means we’re doing the right thing,” Hibbs added. “We’re right over the target, and we’ve hit the spiritual dark forces that we’re really up against. … Behind that action of theirs and that worldview of theirs is demonic and dark satanic powers, and so it is absolutely thrilling to know that the enemy encampments of the wicked ones, of the dark world, is upset that we’re trying to rescue kids from a system that is sexualizing them, mentally abusing them, confusing them, and they come out of school questioning their gender, but they don’t even know how to do simple math.”

Hibbs is an influential megachurch pastor who is closely associated with Christian nationalist political operative David Lane and their mutual ally Rob McCoy, who is a pastor and mentor to Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. In a “Freedom Night” appearance with Kirk last year, Hibbs declared, “There is no such thing as the separation of church and state.” In 2021, Hibbs asked God to forgive Californians for electing “politicians with anti-Christ worldviews to office,” like Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. That same year, he called for President Joe Biden to be court martialed and removed from office.

