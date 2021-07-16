Jack Hibbs Says ‘If You’re an Evolutionist, You Have to Be Against Same-Sex Unions’

Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs told congregants at his Calvary Chapel church in California last Sunday that anyone who believes in evolution must oppose marriage equality and that homosexuality “proves the existence of God.”

“When two people of the same sex get together, it’s out of sheer wanton lust and pleasure only for self,” Hibbs said during his sermon. “Nothing comes of it. No life can come from it. No family can come from it.”

“If you’re an evolutionist, you have to be against same-sex unions,” he continued. “If you’re an evolutionist, what is one of the statements? It’s the survival of the fittest, right? And in evolutionary theory, the survival of the fittest has to procreate. … But if evolution is true, then there would be no such thing as homosexuality, because over the last 400 trillion, billion, zillion, quadbillion, zillion, nillion, years, evolution would have washed that out. Homosexuality—LGBTQ actions—prove the existence of God, because God’s word says this would be some of the outcome and actions of the Last Days.”