Mark Taylor Says ‘Patriots’ May ‘Take Matters Into Our Own Hands’ If Trump Doesn’t Arrest Democrats Soon

During his weekly appearance on Chris McDonald’s “The MC Files” YouTube program Monday night, QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet” Mark Taylor said once again that President Donald Trump must arrest some high-profile Democrats before the election because “the patriots are fed up.”

Taylor, an ardent follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has been predicting for years that Trump will unleash a wave of arrests and put on trial thousands of high-level cannibalistic satanic pedophiles, allegedly including even Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Lately, Taylor has begun to warn that right-wing activists are growing restless and will begin to take matters into their own hands if such arrests don’t happen soon.

“He can’t go in and start arresting a lot of these people right now because it would look like he was a dictator trying to arrest his opposition during the election,” Taylor lamented, before adding that “they better do something.”

“[Trump] can’t wait too long because we don’t want a civil war starting because the patriots are fed up with this,” he added. “[There] was a very well-known and reputable a military-type of Twitter account that put out a statement from an ex-veteran that was basically putting the warning out that you guys better get your stuff together because if we take matters into our own hands to take back this country, it ain’t going to be good. And that’s what I’ve been warning about.”

“I’ve got a couple veteran friends of mine,” Taylor continued. “One of them, he said, ‘We’ve got 14 million veterans that can walk into combat today.’ Today. Think about that. In this country. I have warned that if they wait too late, if we’re not careful, if they don’t show something, that justice is coming—at least show the patriots that justice is coming—it will buy some time until the election.”