Kari Lake’s Campaign Chairman, Floyd Brown, Is A Seven Mountains Dominionist

Seven Mountains Dominionism is a radical theology that advocates having right-wing Christians control all aspects of society. As Right Wing Watch has explained before, followers of Seven Mountains theology believe that they are to “do whatever is necessary” to take control of the seven main “mountains” that shape our culture—education, government, media, business, arts and entertainment, family, and religion—in order to implement the will of God throughout the nation and the world.

As evangelist Lance Wallnau, a leading proponent of Seven Mountains Dominionism, explained just this week, advocates of this theology believe that they have been uniquely granted “a kingly anointing” by God to serve as his “royal priesthood” on Earth and “occupy territory” atop each of the seven mountains in order to “bring Heaven down into the realm that we’re invading.”

During a recent appearance on the His Glory TV network, Christian nationalist Floyd Brown revealed himself to be a proponent of Seven Mountains theology who is intent on seeing conservative Christians “reclaim” these positions of power from Satan and “his spirits of darkness.”

“You’re talking about the Seven Mountains, which is the business mountain, the government mountain, the education mountain, all of these different mountains, the church mountain, the family mountain,” Brown said. “These mountains are very significant. Scripture talks, especially in the Old Testament, a lot about the high places and the gates. I believe that Satan sets up his gates in the high places with his spiritual forces, his principalities, his spirits of darkness, and as Christians, we’ve got to go and reclaim those mountaintops for Jesus.”

“I’m all in to claim them all,” Brown added.

Brown’s embrace of Seven Mountains Dominionism is particularly relevant given that he is currently serving as chairman of MAGA cultist Kari Lake’s campaign for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.