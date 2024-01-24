Christian Nationalist Floyd Brown Is Kari Lake’s Campaign Chairman

During Tuesday night’s “FlashPoint” broadcast, religious-right activist Floyd Brown revealed that he is serving as campaign chairman for Kari Lake’s campaign for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Lake is a far-right MAGA cultist and stolen-election conspiracy theorist who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Arizona in 2022, though she steadfastly refuses to accept her defeat. She is now running to be the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 election and she has reportedly tapped Brown to lead her campaign.

Brown was a guest on last night’s “FlashPoint” program, prompting host Gene Bailey to disclose Brown’s connection to the Lake campaign, which Brown confirmed.

“My title is Campaign Chairman and I’m very active in the campaign,” Brown revealed on “FlashPoint.” “I really felt lead of the Holy Spirit to be involved in her campaign as part of my worship in 2024.”

Brown is a full-blow Christian nationalist who has advocated for Christians to gain control over America by taking over local governments, declaring that “every church should run their town.”

Floyd Brown says right-wing "Christians could control America" in a snap if they simply start taking over "county after county": "The way we do it is by starting at the local level and building out and then taking over the country." https://t.co/gAqQjUzGPy pic.twitter.com/JEY4LxYKXN — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 1, 2023