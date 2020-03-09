Josh Bernstein: Bernie Sanders Is a ‘Self-Hating Anti-Semite’ Who ‘Would Have Marched the Other Jews Right Into the Gas Chambers’

Radical right-wing broadcaster Josh Bernstein posted a video on Saturday in which he declared that Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is a “self-hating” Jew who “would have marched the other Jews right into the gas chambers.”

Even though Sanders lost family in the Holocaust, whereas Bernstein cannot even accurately recount the story of Hanukkah, Bernstein insisted that he is a “true Jew” and Sanders is nothing more than a “self-loathing, self-hating anti-Semite.”

“Bernie is the type of quote-unquote Jew, in my opinion, who would have marched the other Jews right into the gas chambers,” he said. “I don’t believe that Bernie Sanders is a true Jew.”

Bernstein’s comments came just days after a far-right activist unfurled a Nazi flag at a Sanders campaign event in Vermont. In February, Bernstein claimed that he had received White House press credentials to cover a Trump rally in Arizona.