‘I Thank God for Him’: Right-Wing Pastor Patrick Wooden Defends NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s Bigoted Comments

Bishop Patrick Wooden of North Carolina is a viciously anti-LGBTQ right-wing pastor who has claimed, among other things, that gay men have to wear diapers because they routinely insert cellphones, baseball bats, and animals into their anuses.

Naturally, Wooden is close allies with North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is likewise vehemently opposed to efforts to promote LGBTQ rights and equality. With Robinson under fire over a clip Right Wing Watch posted of him ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Wooden is predictably coming to Robinson’s defense.

On Thursday, Wooden posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he praised Robinson’s comments, asserted that those who have criticized Robinson are racist, dismissed local LGBTQ leaders as “losers,” and reported that Robinson’s right-wing supporters had gathered with him Wednesday to hold “a big prayer meeting” amid the controversy.

“Many in North Carolina have lost their minds,” Wooden said. “We have a tremendous lieutenant governor—Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a history-making lieutenant governor, the only African American lieutenant governor in the history of this here great state—and the man is doing a fantastic job.”

“He’s being attacked by these white leftists,” Wooden added. “They’re the greatest racists on the face of the Earth. No one is a racist like a white leftist.”

“The lieutenant governor is standing,” Wooden continued. “He’s all man. I thank God for him. I thank God for him. And I agree with him 100 percent. I agree with his choice of words. He called what they’re trying to do in the public school system with our children ‘filth.’ I think that ‘filth’ is almost a euphemism to be used to describe the mind-bending techniques that they are trying to apply to children in their formative years; trying to get boys to see little boys now as girls when the boy changes his mind and decides he wants to be a girl; want to teach them that homosexuality, lesbianism, and all these things are clean, pure, normal, and natural; want to promote in schools these ideas to our children in their formative years.”

“They want to teach our children things that they know once the children are taught, they can’t unlearn it,” he said. “These folk are wicked to the core. They know how the human mind works. They know that there are certain things that you can see that you can’t unsee, certain things that you can hear that you can’t unhear, and certain things that you could teach—certain ideologies, certain agendas—that you can teach that can’t be untaught. The devil will just hook it into their spirits, and they’re coming after our children.”

“Don’t be moved by those losers that they had the other day doing a press conference—preachers, lesbians, and homosexuals wearing turned-back collars attacking the man for telling the truth,” Wooden declared. “Satan means this thing for evil, but God means it for good. And I say to the lieutenant governor and all right-thinking North Carolinians and Christians around the world: Let’s pray for him. let’s hold him up. There was just a big prayer meeting yesterday in the mansion there with the lieutenant governor, and God is doing great things. So, I thank God for him.”