NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Transgender Rights Movement Is ‘Demonic’ and ‘Full of the Antichrist Spirit’

North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is under fire after Right Wing Watch posted a clip of him speaking Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, ranting that Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said during his remarks in June.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth”: “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021

In August, Robinson spoke at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina, a church that is run by Bishop Patrick Wooden, a vehemently anti-gay right-wing pastor who once claimed that gay men have to wear diapers because they routinely insert cellphones, baseball bats, and animals into their anuses.

Not surprisingly, Robinson felt so at home in Wooden’s church that he spent nearly five minutes ranting that the transgender rights movement is “demonic” and “full of the Antichrist spirit.”

“Here’s something else I’m not supposed to say: Ain’t but two genders,” Robinson declared. “You can go to the doctor and get cut up, you can go down to the dress shop and get made up, you can go down there and get drugged up, but at the end of the day, you are just a drugged-up, dressed-up, made-up, cut-up man or woman. You ain’t changed what God put in you, that DNA. You can’t transcend God’s creation; I don’t care how hard you try. The transgender movement in this country—if there’s a movement in this country that is demonic and that is full of the spirit of Antichrist, it is the transgender movement.”

“We don’t even need science to prove what gender you are,” he continued. “There’s two ways I can do this thing here. The simple way is to go around the corner here to the bathroom and you can drop your pants or whatever you’ve got on, and I can show you what you are. Or I can take a little blood at your arm and take it down here to the scientists. He can put in his little petri dish and look at it, ‘Oh, this is the DNA of a white male.’ Well, is there anything in between? ‘No, it’s the DNA of a white male.’ It don’t matter what you did down there at the therapy doctor and all that.”

“That being said now, you got the right to do whatever you want to do,” Robinson said. ‘We don’t live in a theocracy. You got the right to call yourself whatever you want to call yourself. If you want to call yourself a cocker spaniel, go ahead. You want to go to the dressmaker and say, ‘Make me a cocker spaniel suit that I can fit in. I’m gonna put it on, I’m gonna run around, bark all the time.’ Go ahead. You can run around here and be a cocker spaniel all day long, but I ain’t got to follow you in your delusion! When I see you, I ain’t gonna say, ‘There goes that cocker spaniel.’ I’m gonna say, ‘There goes that weirdo in the dog suit. That man thinks he’s a dog, but he’s not really a dog, he’s a man.'”

“It’s time for grown-ups and time for Christians to start standing up and being unafraid to tell the truth,” Robinson bellowed. “Come after me if you want to. I don’t care. You want my head? Here it is right here. Come on. Come get it. I don’t care because it’s time for us to stand up. Now, I’m not afraid to stand up tell the truth about that issue. They’re dragging our kids down into the pit of Hell trying to teach them that mess in our schools. Tell you like this: That ain’t got no place at no school. Two plus two don’t equal transgender; it equals four. We need to get back to teaching them how to read instead of teaching them how to go to Hell. Yeah, I said it, and I mean it.”