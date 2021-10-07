North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Guns Are a Gift From God

Last week, we published a piece about a speech delivered by North Carolina’s Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson at a right-wing Christian conference in which Robinson was unabashed in promoting his radical Christian nationalist worldview. The shocking nature of Robinson’s remarks prompted us to start looking at other speeches Robinson has delivered, many of which, we discovered, were equally extreme.

This is North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson declaring that a television set is “a one-eyed devil sitting right in your living room for the purpose of destroying your mind” and saying that the word “media” stands for “Most Evil Demon In America.” pic.twitter.com/qhhb1xZtRj — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 5, 2021

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls on conservative Christians to get more active in politics, saying “it is time for the church to start being the leader” in America because “if there is to be a future in this country, it is going to have to be led by the people of God.” pic.twitter.com/RCxcuMFsG3 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 1, 2021

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson attacks @gregmepstein, the president of Harvard’s chaplain organization, for being an atheist: “He has no wisdom. His wisdom won’t begin until he falls down on his knees, repents for his sins, and asks Jesus Christ to come into his heart.” pic.twitter.com/xFum4dlb4p — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 30, 2021

In June, Robinson spoke at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, where he ranted that Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth.”

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth”: “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021

During that same speech, Robinson also claimed that guns are a gift from God given to humans so they can protect themselves, just as garden slugs produce certain enzymes that prevent them from being eaten by predators.

“To every animal, God has given the ability to defend yourself,” Robinson said. “God didn’t even leave the garden slug out. Garden slugs have little enzymes in it that make it unappealing for folks to eat. Certainly we wouldn’t want to eat them. But even some animals look at garden slugs and find them unappealing because there’s an enzyme in them that gives off something that drives creatures away. And there’s even an inside enzyme in some of them that if creatures eat them, they automatically spit them out.”

“God gave the garden slug a way to defend itself,” he continued. “Now, if God gave the garden slug a way to defend themselves, what makes you think he didn’t give man, who he created in his own image, a way to defend himself? Those AR-15s and Glock 9mms and .45 calibers; where do you think they came from? Who do you think inspired them? God knew the world he was putting us into, so he formed in our mind the ability for us to be able to defend ourselves from anybody who may threaten us.”