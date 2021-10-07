Trending

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Guns Are a Gift From God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 7, 2021 11:40 am

Last week, we published a piece about a speech delivered by North Carolina’s Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson at a right-wing Christian conference in which Robinson was unabashed in promoting his radical Christian nationalist worldview. The shocking nature of Robinson’s remarks prompted us to start looking at other speeches Robinson has delivered, many of which, we discovered, were equally extreme.

In June, Robinson spoke at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, where he ranted that Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth.”

During that same speech, Robinson also claimed that guns are a gift from God given to humans so they can protect themselves, just as garden slugs produce certain enzymes that prevent them from being eaten by predators.

“To every animal, God has given the ability to defend yourself,” Robinson said. “God didn’t even leave the garden slug out. Garden slugs have little enzymes in it that make it unappealing for folks to eat. Certainly we wouldn’t want to eat them. But even some animals look at garden slugs and find them unappealing because there’s an enzyme in them that gives off something that drives creatures away. And there’s even an inside enzyme in some of them that if creatures eat them, they automatically spit them out.”

“God gave the garden slug a way to defend itself,” he continued. “Now, if God gave the garden slug a way to defend themselves, what makes you think he didn’t give man, who he created in his own image, a way to defend himself? Those AR-15s and Glock 9mms and .45 calibers; where do you think they came from? Who do you think inspired them? God knew the world he was putting us into, so he formed in our mind the ability for us to be able to defend ourselves from anybody who may threaten us.”

