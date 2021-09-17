Dave Hayes Says Being a QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Is ‘Like Being in the Special Forces’

QAnon conspiracy theorists have long fancied themselves “digital soldiers” whose skills at posting dank memes and owning libs on the internet plays a key role in former President Donald Trump’s purported operation to take down the global network of satanic pedophiles that supposedly secretly runs the world.

Dave Hayes, who built a reputation as a leading “decoder” of Q posts under the handle “Praying Medic” until he was booted from most major social media platforms for spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation, takes his role as a “digital soldier” very seriously. Appearing on fellow QAnon conspiracy theorist Greg Harvey’s livestream program Monday, Hayes said that he and other QAnon activists are the online equivalent of the special forces in the military who have been trained to overcome any obstacle in order to achieve their objective.

“The thing that we have to realize as anons is that we went through a three-year course of training and equipping to detect, expose, and help wake other people up to the realities of corruption through Q,” Hayes said. “Q’s operation … was a training course to teach us how to do research in such a way that we could detect corruption and then find a way to make that information available to the public.”

“We have been trained for years to do exactly what we’re doing,” he continued. “Even though we don’t necessarily know what’s coming in the future, we have been trained to deal with whatever comes. It’s like being in the special forces in the military. Special forces groups don’t necessarily know what plans, what attacks, what kind of opposition they’re going to face when they go into a certain territory. When they’re doing an operation, they don’t necessarily know the troop strength that’s going to oppose them, they don’t know how well armed their enemy is, but they rely on their training, they rely on the fact that they are trained and equipped, and they’re able to overcome whatever obstacle is set in front of them.”

“We’re the same way,” Hayes boasted. “We have been trained by God, we have been trained by Q to adapt, improvise, and overcome. We’ve been equipped. We’ve been trained. We’re relatively smart people. We can see through the BS narratives, generally speaking. We know how to research and come to the truth, and we can make that information publicly available. So even though we don’t necessarily know the obstacles that we’re going to face in the future, we can rely on our training. We are well trained, well equipped, and we are more than up to the task to face down whatever they send our way.”