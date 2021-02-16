Dave Hayes Says the Military Will Remove Biden From Office to ‘Prevent Insurrection’

Last week, Dave Hayes, a self-declared prophet, Christian author, and leading online QAnon activist who is better known as the “Praying Medic,” prophesied that the military would remove President Joe Biden from office.

Hayes did not explain precisely why the military would make such a move, saying only that God would compel the military to do so.

On Friday, Hayes posted a follow-up video in which he provided more details regarding his prediction, saying that the military would be forced to remove Biden from office in order to prevent right-wing militias that refuse to accept that Biden won the election from launching a full-scale insurrection.

“I think that the Defense Department and Homeland Security and FBI, I think they know that there are militias around the country who are talking about overthrowing the government,” Hayes said. “There are people who are not going to get past this election. They’re not going to accept it, and they’re not going to get past it. And I believe that the intelligence agencies know these people are out there talking about overthrowing the government. So if you’re the military, you can either allow that to happen and then wage some kind of a war against them, or you can preempt that and prevent it from happening. And I think the military is going to prevent it from happening. I think the military is going to step in in the Biden administration and they’re going to start arresting corrupt politicians because they don’t want that other scenario to happen. They’re going to prevent it from happening. They’re going to prevent insurrection, essentially.”

Hayes went on to claim that the military knows that “the Biden administration is a charade” and that “Barack Obama is behind Joe Biden pulling on the strings,” and that if something is not done, the military will be completely eliminated once the United States is under control of the “globalists.”

“This is the third Obama administration that we’re currently living under, and I don’t think the military is going to allow that to happen,” Hayes added. “If Obama and Biden are allowed to run their plan, the military isn’t going to be around in eight years. They’ll be gone, and we’ll be in one large globalist community with no borders. That’s the game plan. The military knows it. They’re not gonna let it happen. They’re the only thing that stands between us and one big happy globalist community where we’re all under the power of George Soros and the Rothschilds. So, military is not gonna let it happen. The revolutionary spirit is alive and well in America.”