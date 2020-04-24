Dave Hayes: QAnon Is ‘Going to Prove to be the End of All Conspiracies’

Dave Hayes, a self-declared prophet, Christian author, and online QAnon conspiracy theorist who is better known by his moniker the “Praying Medic,” joined fellow QAnon conspiracy theorist Ann Vandersteel on her YouTube program yesterday, where he predicted that the QAnon conspiracy theory will eventually “prove to be the end of all conspiracies.”

Hayes has long been one of the leading proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that Trump administration insiders have been dropping hints for years about a supposed plan to take down the “deep state” and a worldwide satanic pedophilia network. Near the end of yesterday’s broadcast, he declared that those behind the anonymous “Q” forum board account leading the conspiracy theory will eventually reveal the truth about everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the 9/11 terror attacks, and even the existence of extraterrestrial life. In doing so, Hayes said, they will end up answering a lot of the questions that drive such conspiracy theories.

“The mainstream media paints Q as a vast right-wing conspiracy,” Hayes said. “In fact, I think Q is going to prove to be the end of all conspiracies.”

“Conspiracies exist because people don’t accept the official sanctioned narrative on historical events, whether it’s the JFK assassination, 9/11, Sandy Hook, whatever,” he continued. “People just are reluctant to accept official explanations so they developed an alternate theory. And usually the theory revolves around a conspiracy of some people who plan and organize this thing.”

“Q is going to, I think, expose the truth on most of those historical events,” Hayes said. “The sinking of the Titanic, what the Federal Reserve is all about, 9/11, a lot of things that we don’t even think about. Q has occasionally talked about aliens and UFOs, and I think that at some point down the road, Q is going to have shined a light on a lot of subjects of interest to a lot of people and will have probably put to rest the debates on a lot of those subjects. So rather than being just another conspiracy, I think Q is going to answer once and for all a lot of alternate theories on different historical events.”