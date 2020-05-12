Chris McDonald and Mark Taylor Say Coverage of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Is a ‘Farce’ and ‘False Flag’ Designed to Harm Trump

During Monday night’s broadcast of “The MC Files” program, radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald and fellow radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor agreed that the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery was a “false flag” being hyped by the media in order to distract Americans from President Donald Trump’s efforts to take down the deep state.

Arbery was a 25-year-old black man who was shot and killed by two white men who pursued him while he was out for a run because they claim they thought he looked like someone suspected of several break-ins in their neighborhood. For months, no charges were filed against the men who shot Arbery, until footage of the killing was released publicly last week, which prompted prosecutors to submit the case to a grand jury.

On last night’s “MC Files” broadcast, McDonald and Taylor agreed that the release of the video and the subsequent media coverage of the killing are nothing more than an attempt to racially divide Americans in an effort to prevent the 2020 election.

“I knew it was going to happen over the weekend,” McDonald said. “They’re going to turn this into a Trump-bashing, racially-charged event. They’re trying to distract. I look at this almost like you call it a red flag, a false flag. It’s not that it didn’t happen, but it was a distraction to get our attention off of [Trump’s fight against the deep state.]”

McDonald said that if the investigation determines that “that these two men acted recklessly and they killed that boy, they need to be held to the account of the law,” but added that if this killing is determined to be a hate crime, then the Department of Justice needs “to look at every single time that this has been in reverse when you’ve had black people shooting white people, and let’s look about seeing that being a hate crime too.”

McDonald insisted that the law should be applied equally to everyone involved in the case, regardless of race and called on Americans not to be distracted by this “farce” that is being used mainly to harm Trump.

“Don’t let them do this to our nation tonight, folks,” he said. “It’s a farce. It’s a false flag, and they’re using it to destroy one Donald John Trump, and you cannot let them do that.”

“They’re trying to start a civil war in this country, a race war,” Taylor responded. “They’re trying to spark anything that they can right now to start riots or this, that, and the other to literally stop the election in November, and we just cannot fall for it right now.”