DeAnna Lorraine Claims That ‘God Does Not Want Us Wearing Masks’

During a livestream broadcast yesterday, Trump cultist, QAnon conspiracy theorist, and failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine warned her viewers that God does not want them wearing masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

After saying that she doesn’t “want any kind of vaccine ever,” Lorraine declared she will absolutely not receive any eventual COVID-19 vaccine because it will be full of “mouse genes” and “robotic nanoparticles.”

“I don’t want robotic nanoparticles in my body,” she said. “We don’t want any of that crap.”

“Biblically, God does not want us wearing masks,” Lorraine added. “Masks are a symbol of hiding yourself, of doing bad deeds, inappropriate deeds, or malicious things that you need to hide from. And it is also a symbol of stripping us of our unique identity because [when] we’re wearing a mask, we’re not unique anymore, we’re all the same. And God doesn’t see us that way.”

“He also sees us as being good, and anyone who is doing good deeds should not be living and hiding in the shadows behind a mask,” she continued. “A mask is a symbol of fear. You’re living in fear. If you have a mask on, it means you actually don’t trust God. You don’t have faith. You’re living in fear instead of faith. And of course, the Marxist globalist Satanists that are pushing all this, they are trying to invert reality and pervert God and Christians, and they want to isolate us from God, isolate us from other humans, and deprive us of that faith so that we rely on the government, the media, telling us what to do and telling us whether to be fearful or not instead of God.”

“I prefer to have faith,” Lorraine declared. “I will live by faith instead of by fear.”