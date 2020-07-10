DeAnna Lorraine Claims That Hillary Clinton Is Coming for Your Babies

During her livestream broadcast Wednesday, QAnon conspiracy theorist and failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine claimed that Hillary Clinton supports efforts to make child care more accessible and affordable for parents because it makes it easier for her and other “elites” to kidnap and traffic children.

Last week, Clinton tweeted out a link to a New York Times article about the difficulties faced by parents as they try to work from home while they also care for and educate their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinton quoted a line from the article in which the author noted that “in the Covid-19 economy, you’re allowed only a kid or a job,” which Lorraine absurdly interpreted to mean that Clinton was “saying that we’re only allowed one kid.”

“Hillary Clinton says you’re allowed only a kid or a job in the pandemic era,” she said. “Do you guys know how sinister that is? How nefarious that is?”

“You guys know what this is all about?” Lorraine asked. “This isn’t about anything other than population control. That’s what it is. It’s population control. And you know too, if Hillary Clinton is sponsoring it, then it’s about population control or child-trafficking. One or the other. She’s coming in for your babies.”

“Hillary Clinton is obsessed with talking about children,” she continued. “She’s always obsessed with making child care more accessible. Accessible child care. She’s been obsessed with it since day one, for like 40 years, always talking about accessible child care. What is it really about? Accessible child care? Sounds to me like accessible child-trafficking to try to take your child because it’s more accessible for her and the elites.”