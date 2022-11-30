After Trump’s Dinner With Fuentes, White Nationalist Says They’ve ‘Infiltrated the Mainstream Flank of GOP Politics’

Vincent James, the unapologetic racist, antisemite, misogynist, conspiracy theorist, and fascist who currently serves as the treasurer of white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ America First organization, has a helpful habit of clearly laying out the radical intentions of the far-right America First movement.

From “kidnapping the children away from gay people” and throwing gay people off of buildings to stripping women of their rights and establishing a Christian Taliban in this country that will “dominate without mercy,” James is hardly subtle about the fascist Christian dictatorship he, Fuentes, and their ilk would like to see imposed on this nation.

On his Tuesday night livestream, James celebrated the recent dinner that Fuentes had with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week and made note of Trump’s steadfast refusal to condemn Fuentes, taking it as a sign that if Trump were to be reelected in 2024, Fuentes and others in the America First movement could be poised to play key roles in his administration.

“[Trump is] still refusing—at this point right now that we’re recording this—refusing to disavow Nick,” James marveled. “Can you imagine if they keep this close to their vest? All of a sudden Trump wins, gets elected, all of a sudden we find out Nick Fuentes is the new Stephen Miller, Nick Fuentes is the new adviser.”

“What are you going to do about it?” he added. “It’s his last term. He’s not running for reelection, and we save the world, and we save the country. And then I’m brought in as something. Don’t say it’s far-fetched because look at what has happened. Look at what has happened over just the past week. Don’t say I’m delusional. Don’t say I’m dreaming because look at what happened over the past week. Clearly, anything is possible.”

“We have, in fact, infiltrated the mainstream flank of the GOP,” James gloated later in the broadcast. “Just look at what Tucker Carlson is talking about lately. … You can see which way the wind is blowing. The way that Tucker Carlson is talking right now is because the wind is blowing that direction. The way that Charlie Kirk is talking on Twitter, the way that Matt Walsh is talking on Twitter is because they see which way the wind is blowing.”

“One-third of the people that got elected to the House of Representatives deny the results of the 2020 election,” James continued. “People taking over school boards and talking about the degeneracy that is being pushed in schools. We have parts of the nation talking about secession, talking about banning gay marriage and banning contraceptives. Our beliefs have in fact infiltrated the mainstream flank of GOP politics because people are beginning to see that our views, our worldview, our beliefs are the inevitable conclusion, or need to be rather, the inevitable conclusion and the necessary reaction actually to what’s happening to the country today.”

We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.