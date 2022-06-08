White Nationalist John Doyle Says It ‘Wouldn’t Be the Worst Thing’ If NY or DC Were Wiped Out by ‘Nuclear Hellfire’

John Doyle, a self-proclaimed white nationalist who was recently among a group of far-right activists harassing attendees at a family-friendly drag show in Dallas, Texas, appeared on radical right-wing broadcaster Jesse Lee Peterson’s “The Fallen State” program, where he declared that “it wouldn’t be the worst thing” if liberal parts of the United States “were subjected to nuclear hellfire.”

Doyle—who recently guest-hosted a program on Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze” network—and Peterson both attended the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference in February where Republican elected officials heaped praise upon the attendees and worked to mainstream their racist agenda.

During his appearance on Peterson’s show last Friday, Doyle was asked if he believes that the war in Ukraine will prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear attack against the United States. Doyle said he didn’t think that was likely but added that “it wouldn’t exactly be the worst thing in the world” if it did.

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen,” Doyle said. “I think that [Putin is] a genius. I think that he’s a very calculated political actor, and I think that he’s four steps ahead of our smartest person at the State Department, who is likely a diversity hire.”

“So, I don’t think it’s going to get to that point. I would certainly hope not,” Doyle continued. “But on the same note, it wouldn’t exactly be the worst thing in the world if parts of this country were subjected to nuclear hellfire. We’re an abominable country. We glorify everything that is the most wrong and abominable, so maybe we deserve it. I think the only reason we haven’t gotten to that point is probably because there are still parts of the righteous remnant left, and as long as those people stay righteous, I guess we’ll be spared. But it really wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if places maybe like New York City or Washington, D.C., were just deleted. These are terrible, God-forsaken places.”