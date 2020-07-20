Jesse Lee Peterson Smears John Lewis, Calling Him ‘An Evil Man’

Just as he did when Rep. Elijah Cummings died in 2019, right-wing radio host and pastor Jesse Lee Peterson kicked off his radio program this morning by attacking Rep. John Lewis, who passed away Friday, as “a phony,” “a race hustler,” and “an evil man.”

After playing an excerpt from an Oprah Winfrey tribute to Lewis, who was a civil rights leader and a longtime Democratic member of Congress, Peterson attacked Lewis, calling him “a son of Satan” who sought only to undermine America.

“I can think of many words to call ex-Congressman John Lewis,” Peterson said. “Hero would not be one. Well, maybe he is a hero, because she [Oprah] is a daughter of Satan and he is a son of Satan, so maybe in that world, he’s a hero in that he pushed evil.”

“Congressman John Lewis—he dead—was a race hustler, a loser,” Peterson continued. “John Lewis was not a hero. He was a zero, not a hero. … We knew he was a race hustler. He divided the races, he did not unite them, and just because he marched in a rally down in Alabama or Georgia or wherever he was, that doesn’t make him a hero. John Lewis did not do anything to earn becoming a [member of] Congress for so long. He didn’t make things better. He made them worse.”

“John Lewis did not apologize for dividing the races, for calling America a racist society,” Peterson added. “He was a phony. He was a race hustler. I don’t know where he went when he died, but I do know according to all reports, he dead. But he was not a good man. I don’t know what he said to God before he died, but I know he did not apologize to this country for dividing and lying and doing what he did to America. He used black people for his own personal gain. John Lewis was an evil man.”