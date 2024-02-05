‘We Can Take Over Anything’: Mark Gonzales Vows To Use The Church To Take Over Government In 2024

In January, Mark Gonzales, founder and president of the religious-right organization the Hispanic Action Network, spoke at an event called “Crowned 2024” in Houston, TX, where he declared that Christians must mobilize in 2024 to take over the government at every level.

Gonzales, who has repeatedly declared that “revival’s coming through the ballot box,” urged the audience of Christian conservatives to get politically active in 2024, promising that if churches will mobilize their congregations “we can take over anything.”

“[Jesus is] the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, the Master of the Universe. And the last time I checked—according to that B-I-B-L-E, that’s the book for me—the government still rests on his shoulders,” Gonzales proclaimed. “So, it don’t matter who tries to do what, what government tries to do what, I’m here to tell you if the church arises in this hour, the church is about to take this country back, it’s about to take the government back, it’s about to take the schools back, we’re about to take back Hollywood, arts and entertainment, education!”

“We’re not here to patty cake, we’re here to take over,” Gonzales continued. “That’s what Right Wing Watch and all these others like to call me, ‘There’s a dominion guy, there’s a guy that’s trying to take everything over.’ I said, ‘Yes I am, for the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.'”

“In 2024, we’re taking over in the name of Jesus,” Gonzales said, arguing that since local elections generally have such low voter turnout, “if the church organizes, we win.”

“[Los Angeles County] is bigger than 23 states,” he said. “Do you know how many people came to vote? 2.9 percent. You cannot tell me if we the church organize, we can’t overcome 2.9 percent. It’s a numbers game. It’s about turnout, man … I got to the biggest volunteer force in America called the church and we can take over anything, any community, any ballot box, and we can win any election.”

Gonzales, who is associated with the dominionist New Apostolic Reformation, energetically promoted Trump’s reelection and has been a leader of the Trump-supporting POTUS Shield network. He considers himself a spiritual son of “prophet” Cindy Jacobs.