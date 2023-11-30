Mark Robinson Says He Was Elected Lt. Gov. Because He Was Chosen By God

Mark Robinson is an unabashed Christian nationalist and virulent anti-LGBTQ bigot who serves as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and is currently running for governor.

Robinson’s record of radicalism and bigotry has been well documented, but that hasn’t stopped him from leading in Republican primary polls or securing a pledge of support from former President Donald Trump.

During a campaign speech earlier this month, Robinson declared that he was elevated from relative obscurity to the lieutenant governor’s office in 2020 because he was chosen by God.

“God has opened the door,” Robinson said. “It’s my job to walk through it.”

“Michael Bloomberg came in and put $10 million into my race to defeat me,” Robinson claimed. “10 million dollars, and I barely had a million dollars of my own. He knew all he had to do was throw his money at us and it would defeat me.”

“But what Michael Bloomberg did not realize [was that] Michael Bloomberg was not fighting me,” he continued. “He was not fighting me because God does not choose his people like you do. God does not choose his people so that they can prove themselves great; God chooses his people to prove his greatness. There is only one reason why I won that race, and it was the power of God and nothing else.”