Mark Robinson Says He Was Elected Lt. Gov. Because He Was Chosen By God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 30, 2023 11:59 am

Mark Robinson is an unabashed Christian nationalist and virulent anti-LGBTQ bigot who serves as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and is currently running for governor.

Robinson’s record of radicalism and bigotry has been well documented, but that hasn’t stopped him from leading in Republican primary polls or securing a pledge of support from former President Donald Trump.

During a campaign speech earlier this month, Robinson declared that he was elevated from relative obscurity to the lieutenant governor’s office in 2020 because he was chosen by God.

“God has opened the door,” Robinson said. “It’s my job to walk through it.”

“Michael Bloomberg came in and put $10 million into my race to defeat me,” Robinson claimed. “10 million dollars, and I barely had a million dollars of my own. He knew all he had to do was throw his money at us and it would defeat me.”

“But what Michael Bloomberg did not realize [was that] Michael Bloomberg was not fighting me,” he continued. “He was not fighting me because God does not choose his people like you do. God does not choose his people so that they can prove themselves great; God chooses his people to prove his greatness. There is only one reason why I won that race, and it was the power of God and nothing else.”

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Mark Robinson

You Might Also Like