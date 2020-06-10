Mark Gonzales Is ‘Partnering With God to Save America’ in the 2020 Election

The Truth & Liberty Coalition held a conference at Charis Bible College in Colorado last weekend, during which religious-right political organizer Mark Gonzales said that Christians must mobilize to vote in November to “put people in places of authority that fear the Lord” who will ensure that abortion is outlawed, marriage equality is overturned, and Israel is supported.

Gonzales, the founder and president of the Hispanic Action Network, repeated his declaration that “revival is not coming through the prayer closet, revival’s coming through the ballot box,” which is why Christians must vote to fill government with people who will save the United States.

“The world is not going to put people in places of authority that fear the Lord,” he said. “They’re not gonna put people that are pro life, pro traditional marriage, pro Israel, pro conservative judges. They’re not going to do that. It’s gonna take the church of the living God to do that. So don’t give me your political jargon. I’m partnering with God to change America. So if you want to say, ‘I’m the hands of Jesus, the feet of Jesus, the mouth of Jesus,’ well, you better be his vote too.”

“You don’t get just a vote any kind of way,” he added. “[You’ve] gotta vote according to the B-I-B-L-E.”

“Where do [the candidates] stand on life? Where do they stand on marriage? Where do they stand on Israel? Where do they stand on conservative judges? Because I’m here to tell you I want to see abortion overturned in my lifetime,” Gonzales declared. “I will see marriage put back to biblical marriage in my lifetime and I need the Supreme Court” to do it.