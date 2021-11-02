Virginia Governor’s Race Is ‘Good vs. Evil,’ ‘Biblical vs. anti-Biblical,’ Claims Anti-LGBTQ, Pro-Trump Activist Jim Garlow

Anti-LGBTQ leader and pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” activist Jim Garlow is urging his Virginia supporter to view today’s gubernatorial election in Virginia as spiritual warfare. In his “Well Versed” newsletter delivered by email on Sunday, Oct. 31, he described the election between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin in stark terms:

Many will say it is Republican vs. Democrat. It is not. Many will say it is Right vs. Left. It is not. It is Right vs. Wrong. It is Good vs. Evil. It is Biblical vs. Anti-Biblical.

Garlow’s group has been involved in the national right-wing mobilizing taking place in Loudoun County, Virginia, targeting the local school board over transgender-inclusive policies and a range of right-wing grievances. “Virginia: Rescue us from those who would destroy parental authority!” Garlow wrote in his newsletter. He said his team has “met with many godly parents” before reiterating dishonest right-wing claims:

May God help the Commonwealth of Virginia to deliver a strong blow to the evildoers who would destroy parental authority, and to our national so-called “leaders”—such as Attorney General Merrick Garland and the National School Board Association—who have so maliciously labeled legitimately concerned parents as “domestic terrorists.” Who are the real terrorists? The real terrorists are those who would destroy parental authority.

Earlier this year, Garlow described the possibility that Senate Democrats might do away with filibuster rules that are allowing Republicans to block voting rights and other legislation as a question of “good versus evil, of the struggle of angelic beings against the demonic forces.”

Garlow was also actively involved in the religious-right wing of the so-called Stop the Steal movement to keep former President Donald Trump in power despite his defeat by President Joe Biden.

While Youngkin has tried to portray himself as an amiable problem solver who seeks to make the state better for all its residents, his campaign has actively courted and embraced anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ hard-liners.