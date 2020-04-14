Desperate Times For Jim Bakker

End Times pastor Jim Bakker closed out his television program today by begging viewers to financially support his ministry using checks, as his network has reportedly been unable to process credit card transactions ever since it came under fire for promoting the silver solution it sold as a cure for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

After Right Wing Watch reported that Bakker used a show in February to suggest that the silver solution could kill the coronavirus and heal those who have been infected, he was warned by the New York Attorney General’s office to stop “making misleading claims” about the product and also was ordered by the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to “immediately cease making all such claims” about the effectiveness of the silver solution. On top of that, Bakker was also sued by the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt “for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of ‘Silver Solution’ as a treatment for 2019 novel coronavirus.”

Bakker said on his show today that all of these legal problems have caused credit card processing companies to cut off his ministry, and so donations can now only be accepted via check.

“Some of the biggest companies have come against us,” Bakker said. “Right now, you cannot use a credit card … You can give by check. That’s the only way you can give right now.”

Bakker then claimed that reports that his network had ever promoted the silver solution as a cure for the coronavirus were “lies.”

Jim Bakker now insists that he never claimed that the silver solution he sold could cure the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/g9tNzBbMgI — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 14, 2020

“We were doing so well,” Bakker lamented. “For the last few weeks, [the processing companies] have been taking the money and putting it in their own accounts. We have not received money. They think because somebody told a lie about us, so now they’re saying, ‘Well, the people might want their money back, so we’ve got to keep all your money.’ Please stand with us. If people come against us, then it’s going to be impossible for us to stay on the air.”