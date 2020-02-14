TruNews: Zionism Is Using the Transgender Rights Movement to Make All of Humanity Androgynous

End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles is not only a virulent anti-Semite but also a radical conspiracy theorist, and those two obsessions merged on Wednesday night’s edition of his “TruNews” program, which resulted in some pretty wild claims being made.

Featured on the program were Messianic Jews Steve and Jana Ben-Nun of Israeli News Live, who claimed that the transgender rights movement is a Zionist plot to make all of humanity androgynous.

“They want to rule the world,” Jana Ben-Nun said of the Jews. “They want to get Gentile riches, and they want to rule the Gentiles. They don’t consider Gentiles [to be] fully human beings. In fact, as an end game, they have this strange doctrine: the Adam Kadmon doctrine. Adam Kadmon was, originally, according to the Zohar and the Talmud, he was androgynous; Adam, he wasn’t male or female, he was male and female in one body, and this is why you see this transgender agenda today.”

“Is Zionism behind the transgender movement?” Wiles asked.

“Yes,” Ben-Nun replied. “It gets its origin in Zionism, and it gets its origin in the Talmud, Zohar, and Kabbalah. It’s a Kabbalahistic doctrine of Adam Kadmon. They have this doctrine called Tikkun Olam—repairing the world—so how do they want to repair the world? They want to bring it to the original. Who was original? Adam. He was androgynous. So now they’re putting specific things in food, in drink, and basically their end game is to make humans on Earth that will survive whatever it is they are bringing.”

“What they are really trying to do is undo God’s creation,” Wiles said. “They are at odds with the Creator.”