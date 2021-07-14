Trumpist Pastor Kent Christmas Declares ‘God Is Going to Begin to Kill Wicked Men and Women,’ Claims Trump Won ‘By About 80 Million Votes’

Thousands of right-wing Christians gathered at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Independence Day for a “Let Freedom Ring” rally that featured self-proclaimed “prophets” and right-wing pastors Robin Bullock, Todd Coconato, Hank Kunneman, Mario Murillo, and Dutch Sheets as speakers.

The event was organized by Kent Christmas, pastor of Regeneration Nashville, who took to the stage to warn that “God is going to begin to kill wicked men and women in this nation.”

“In 2015, [God] spoke to me and said Donald Trump would become president,” Christmas said. “Did not look possible. He became president. Most of us thought that he would become president again this time, and he was. He won it by about 80 million votes.”

“But the issue is more than this,” he continued. “This is not about politics. If we reduce it to politics, then we are missing what God is wanting to do. This is about releasing the gospel of Jesus Christ with signs and wonders and miracles. … He is raising up men and women that have authority in the Holy Ghost. We’re not just your average believer who doesn’t know how to pray and how to touch the throne room of God. The Lord says, ‘I am raising up an army in this hour that cannot be defeated, that is shaking off the enemy, shaking off the snake, by the power of the Holy Ghost.'”

“‘Get ready,’ says God, ‘for there is an apostolic army of angels that’s being released in the atmosphere,'” Christmas declared. “One of the things that we have been bereft of up in the kingdom of God is that we have set angels on the sidelines. And the Bible says this: that angels are ministering spirits for the kingdom of the Lord. When you go back and you read the scriptures, one of the things that’s going to happen before Jesus Christ comes back—the first thing that’s going to happen is the Bible said that God is going to release angels into the Earth and they are going to remove those that offend and commit iniquity in the body of Christ. And there is a death release from God that’s getting ready to hit the wicked—I’m not talking about spiritual death; I’m talking about natural death—that God is going to begin to kill wicked men and women in this nation that have stood and opposed the authority of the Holy Ghost.”