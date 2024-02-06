‘This Is Spiritual Warfare’: Dusty Deevers’ Holy Crusade To Outlaw Pornography

Dusty Deevers is a far-right pastor and unabashed Christian nationalist who was elected to a seat in the Oklahoma state senate last year. Since taking office, Deevers has introduced legislation to, among other things, abolish abortion, ban no-fault divorce, and outlaw pornography.

Deevers appeared on Daily Wire host Michael Knowles‘ program recently to discuss his crusade to criminalize pornography, arguing that everyone who participates in or views pornography knows that they are violating “the holy character of God” in doing so.

“Every person looking at porn knows that it is condemning them,” Deevers declared. “They’re created by God and their conscience is either approving them or accusing them before the holy character of God. So, they already know.”

“Secondly, porn is defiling,” he continued. “What we see in the bedroom spills out into the outdoors. What happens indoors is always going to go outdoors with porn. … What you’re doing in your bedroom, what you’re doing in private is affecting my children, it’s affecting my friends, it’s affecting everybody.”

“We get our rights from God. Government doesn’t give us our rights,” Deevers declared. “Our Constitution says this very thing: We get our rights from God.”

The Constitution, in fact, says nothing of the sort.

Nevertheless, Deevers announced that he is waging “spiritual warfare” in his quest to outlaw pornography, claiming that it is a tool being used by Satan in “waging war against humanity.”

“It is absolutely degrading and defiling and it’s domineering,” he said. “It is controlling, and it’s not as though it’s free from a controlling higher power. It’s principalities, powers, and rulers of the air, and they are setting up and waging war against humanity. And what is good, right and true is from God who created us and so this is spiritual warfare. And anyone who gets caught up into pornography is caught up not just in a power of flesh and blood, but a power that they aren’t able to control, that’s degrading them and seeking to eradicate their use, their value and true society.”