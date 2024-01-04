Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Christian Internationalists

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 4, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Lance Wallnau, who openly declared himself to be a Christian nationalist, now says the left is trying to smear Trump supports by labeling them as Christian nationalists before declaring that he’s actually a “Christian internationalist:” “I think Jesus is lord of every nation.”
  • Dusty Deevers proclaims that “all civil authorities (‘rulers’) will be held to account before the Triune God Who delegates His authority to them.”
  • Jon Miller really seems to love the Nazis.
  • Charisma is alarmed by Fox News featuring a psychic on a recent broadcast: “The promotion of occult practices on mainstream media is a major cause for concern, as it can lead people astray and away from the truth of Jesus Christ. Christians are called to engage in spiritual warfare against such practices and to proclaim the truth of the gospel.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander defends incels: “Mocking ‘incels’ is a way to mock God’s declaration that celibacy is noble, good, and pure … [The incel] has been equipped by God to not fall into a sin the rest of us suffer at an alarming rate.”
