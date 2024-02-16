The Work Of Right Wing Watch Is Prominently Featured In ‘God & Country’

Kyle Mantyla | February 16, 2024

As Right Wing Watch previously noted, the roster of Christian nationalists featured on the new documentary “God & Country” reads like a who’s who of RWW coverage over the years. As such, it is not surprising that several clips featured in the film originated with RWW.

Below are some of the RWW clips featured in the documentary, along with a quick explanation regarding their original context.

  • In 2019, radical right-wing broadcaster Rick Wiles used his his “TruNews” program to blame Jews for the legalization of abortion in the United States, declaring that Christians are going to take back America from the Jews “and we are going to impose Christian rule.”

  • In 2022, a group of Christian nationalists and self-proclaimed “prophets” gathered for a “FlashPoint” event, during which they collectively declared and decreed that they were to have total control over every aspect of society.

  • During the 2016 election, Glenn Beck told his audience that only they were capable of saving this nation and the key to doing so was electing Sen. Ted Cruz as president. We must “think of ourselves as Pilgrims” who, Beck said, will train their children and grandchildren in the proper values and traditions in hopes that they will one day reclaim America.

  • In 1980, right-wing activist Paul Weyrich addressed a religious-right gathering, where he said the quiet part out loud by openly admitting that conservatives “don’t want everybody to vote.”

  • In 2021, televangelist Jesse Duplantis appeared on the “FlashPoint” program, where he told the audience that they could speed up the return of Jesus Christ if they donated enough money.

  • In 2016, Glenn Beck and religious-right activist Samuel Rodriguez warned that the full-scale persecution of Christians was coming to American because the country had become fully engaged in modern-day Baal worship.

  • In 2013, the Family Research Council’s Jerry Boykin spoke at a men’s prayer breakfast where he told the audience that Jesus was not the weak, effeminate, “feminized” figure taught in church today but was really a ripped, tough, strong “man’s man” who smelled bad.

  • When former President Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, televangelist Kenneth Copeland told an audience that God was on Trump’s side as he laughed at the media for foolishly thinking that Joe Biden would become president.

  • Far-right pastor Greg Locke was likewise supremely confident in late 2020 that Trump would be returned to the White House, despite his loss in the election, boldly declaring that “we got this thing in the bag.” 

