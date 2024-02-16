The Work Of Right Wing Watch Is Prominently Featured In ‘God & Country’

As Right Wing Watch previously noted, the roster of Christian nationalists featured on the new documentary “God & Country” reads like a who’s who of RWW coverage over the years. As such, it is not surprising that several clips featured in the film originated with RWW.

Below are some of the RWW clips featured in the documentary, along with a quick explanation regarding their original context.

In 2019, radical right-wing broadcaster Rick Wiles used his his “TruNews” program to blame Jews for the legalization of abortion in the United States, declaring that Christians are going to take back America from the Jews “and we are going to impose Christian rule.”

In 2022, a group of Christian nationalists and self-proclaimed “prophets” gathered for a “FlashPoint” event, during which they collectively declared and decreed that they were to have total control over every aspect of society.

"Prophet" Dutch Sheets then led the audience in reciting the "Watchman Decree," which declares that right-wing Christian are "God’s ambassadors and spokespeople over the earth" and "have been given legal power from Heaven" to control every aspect of society. https://t.co/Q5ue1x6RtV pic.twitter.com/vEmldwQFKt — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 19, 2022 During the 2016 election, Glenn Beck told his audience that only they were capable of saving this nation and the key to doing so was electing Sen. Ted Cruz as president. We must “think of ourselves as Pilgrims” who, Beck said, will train their children and grandchildren in the proper values and traditions in hopes that they will one day reclaim America.

In 1980, right-wing activist Paul Weyrich addressed a religious-right gathering, where he said the quiet part out loud by openly admitting that conservatives “don’t want everybody to vote.”

In 2021, televangelist Jesse Duplantis appeared on the “FlashPoint” program, where he told the audience that they could speed up the return of Jesus Christ if they donated enough money.

Participating in a "Victorython" fundraiser for Kenneth Copeland's ministry, right-wing pastor Jesse Duplantis brags about being a multi-millionaire with his own private plane while telling viewers that they can "speed up" the return of Christ by donating. pic.twitter.com/3VE6sETWBB — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 22, 2021 In 2016, Glenn Beck and religious-right activist Samuel Rodriguez warned that the full-scale persecution of Christians was coming to American because the country had become fully engaged in modern-day Baal worship.

In 2013, the Family Research Council’s Jerry Boykin spoke at a men’s prayer breakfast where he told the audience that Jesus was not the weak, effeminate, “feminized” figure taught in church today but was really a ripped, tough, strong “man’s man” who smelled bad.

When former President Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, televangelist Kenneth Copeland told an audience that God was on Trump’s side as he laughed at the media for foolishly thinking that Joe Biden would become president.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2020 Far-right pastor Greg Locke was likewise supremely confident in late 2020 that Trump would be returned to the White House, despite his loss in the election, boldly declaring that “we got this thing in the bag.” "We got this thing in the bag": To say that right-wing pastor Greg Locke was confident that Trump would serve a second term is a bit of an understatement. pic.twitter.com/Qar116sStL — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 20, 2021