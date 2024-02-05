Right Wing Round-Up: 100 Percent Turn Over

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 5, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Warren Throckmorton: Telling Jefferson Lies: The Cataclysm.

    • In 2012, only four months after release, publisher Thomas Nelson removed David Barton’s book The Jefferson Lies from publication. Many people blamed or credited a book by Warren Throckmorton and Michael Coulter titled Getting Jefferson Right for moving the publisher in that direction. What happened?

  • PBS News Hour: What is Christian nationalism and why it raises concerns about threats to democracy.

    • White Christian nationalism has been in the headlines quite a lot as of late. Brad Onishi is a former evangelical minister who once identified as a Christian nationalist himself. He left the church in 2005 and began studying religion and extremism.

  • Steve Rabey @ Religion News Service: With FlashPoint Live, roster of Pentecostal ‘prophets’ hits the road for Trump.

    • This month, a troupe of these pro-Trump “prophets” are headlining seven election-year live events called FlashPoint LIVE to spread the above gospel and “rescue America,” according to ads for the tour.

  • Reese Gorman @ The Daily Beast: A Major Sign of Trouble in Nancy Mace’s Office: Total Staff Turnover.

    • Nancy Mace’s entire D.C. office has turned over since Nov. 1. Former staff members described a “toxic” work culture driven by a “delusional” boss.

  • Dan McClellan: How Christian nationalists misread Romans 13:1

    • “Despite what Christian nationalists will tell you, Romans 13:1 has absolutely nothing to do with political authority today.”

