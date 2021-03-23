Shane Vaughn Says He’s Been Called By God to Denounce ‘The Sin of the Biden Administration’

Right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn of First Harvest Ministries posted a video Sunday in which he declared that he has been called by God “to raise my voice against the sin of the Biden administration.”

Vaughn likened himself to the biblical prophet Elijah, who confronted Ahab and Jezebel and then fled into the wilderness to escape their plans to kill him. Unlike Elijah, Vaughn said that he will not “intimidated” by the modern-day “jezebel” in the White House—Vice President Kamala Harris—but will stand and fight this evil administration.

“Elijah was called by God to reveal the corruption in Israel,” Vaughn said. “The government at that time was being led by a jezebel, her name was Jezebel—not Kamala, but Jezebel. Our current governmental leader, her name is Jezebel too, but it’s Kamala Jezebel. Elijah was called to reveal their anti-God agenda in the land of Israel with Jezebel and Ahab. And Elijah did his job. He lifted his voice, he was a pastor to the conservative movement of Israel, he was a pastor in that day and age to those that were trying to please God and do the right thing.”

“But something very sad happened to this great man of God, Elijah,” Vaughn continued. “He became so intimidated by the left—her name is Jezebel, she was the government—he became so intimidated by her influence and her fear tactics; she literally scared this man of God to death, so much so that the next day he ran 16 miles to get away from her influence. And the sad thing is he lost out on his ministry to the nation of Israel. I want everyone watching me to know this: God called me to raise my voice against the sin of the Biden administration.”