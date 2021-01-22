Sean Feucht Tells Followers Biden Administration Is Pushing ‘An Anti-Christ Agenda’

Sean Feucht, a religious-right musician and missionary who ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year as a pro-Trump culture warrior in Northern California, gave followers suggestions this week on how “believers” should “respond to a Biden presidency.” In an email, blog post, and related Facebook video he posted on Inauguration Day, Feucht encouraged people to turn off the news and turn on worship music, and to pray for President Joe Biden and other political leaders as the Bible instructs. But Feucht also made it clear that he believes Biden is advancing a satanic agenda. His email to supporters said, “The enemy is launching an all out attack on truth, attacking the Bible, and God’s sacred design for the family, sexuality and gender.”

He reiterated that point in the Facebook video, in which he said, “This administration, I believe, is carrying some of the most anti-Christ agenda and philosophy that maybe we have seen in the history of America.” He warned, “There is a mob spirit that wants us to bow down to the gods of secular liberalism … and if we don’t bow, we’re gonna be bullied, harassed, and threatened. We’re going to be censored. We’re going to banished from speaking in the public square.”

Feucht said it breaks his heart to see Christians celebrating the historic swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “you’re placing race, you’re placing gender above the values and the biblical and theological foundation that we believe in.”

Feucht said he believes many Christians were duped by the Biden campaign or turned off by Trump’s “brawler” persona. He described a dream that his wife had about a city being flooded with milk and people celebrating before the milk turned sour overnight. He interpreted the dream as a sign that people will soon discover that they were wrong to back Biden and Harris: “In the coming months, in the coming weeks and months and days we’re really going to see what this administration is about, and the things that they want to do. And almost all of it carries an anti-Christ agenda.”

He said while other institutions are being controlled by a far-left agenda, the church is the one institution that they cannot control, which is why he has organized worship gatherings in defiance of COVID-19-related restrictions on public gatherings. “Worship is our weapon,” he said.

Feucht’s congressional campaign was endorsed by Talking Points USA’s Charlie Kirk, Christian nationalist political operative David Lane, and dominionists Ché Ahn and Cindy Jacobs. After failing to make it through the California primary, he founded Hold the Line, an organization designed to get conservative Christian millennials to become more politically active. He has been affiliated with Bethel, a controversial Northern California megachurch with a global reach through its music ministry and its School of Supernatural Ministry.

Feucht considers dominionist Lou Engle to be his spiritual mentor, and he is a political ally of Sen. Josh Hawley, who spoke at the rally Feucht held in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Senate vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Another Feucht ally, California state Sen. Shannon Grove, was replaced by her fellow Republican senators as their leader this week. The Los Angeles Times noted that Grove recently called Trump “the greatest of all time” and reported that in response to a tweet posted by conspiracy theorist Lin Wood about the assault on the Capitol, Grove posted and then deleted a tweet claiming, “Patriots don’t act like this!!! This was Antifa.”