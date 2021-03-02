Christians Must Push GOP to Restrict Voting to ‘Prepare the Way’ for Trump’s Return, Says Pastor Shane Vaughn

Right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn of First Harvest Ministries in Waveland, Mississippi, posted a video on his YouTube channel Monday in which he declared that conservative Christians must press states to tighten their voting laws to combat the supposed voter fraud that allegedly stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. Once those laws are changed, Vaughn said that Republicans will be able to retake control of both houses of Congress in preparation for Trump’s return to the White House in 2024.

Vaughn, who recently said that God brilliantly removed Trump from office so he could “serve 12 years as the leader of this nation,” likened conservative’s efforts to enact voter suppression legislation to the way in which John the Baptist was sent to “prepare the way” for the coming of Jesus Christ.

“We’ve got to prepare the way for him to return,” Vaughn said. “John the Baptist, the Bible said that he was the voice of one crying in the wilderness, ‘Prepare for the way of the Lord.’ In other words, the Lord was soon to come, and John’s job was to prepare the way for his coming. Well, ladies and gentlemen, much like John the Baptist, we must prepare the way, to make straight the crooked paths in America and our election system. We must prepare for the return of Donald Trump.”