Shane Vaughn Attacks Meghan Markle as a ‘Jezebel’ and a ‘Narcissist’

Right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn of First Harvest Ministries in Waveland, Mississippi, posted a video on his YouTube channel Monday night in which he called Meghan Markle a “Jezebel” and a “narcissist” who is trying to destroy the British royal family.

Vaughn was responding to the recent interview Prince Harry and Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey in which Markle discussed her experiences with racism as a member of the royal family and her thoughts of suicide during her pregnancy. Vaughn was entirely unsympathetic, comparing Prince Harry to King Solomon, whose kingdom was destroyed because his wives corrupted him, according to the Bible.

“Meghan Markle was an American actress that never found fame, that never found what she longed for: attention,” Vaughn said. “And she went into a family that has been established for a thousand years or more and has wreaked havoc upon that family.”

“I want to tell every one of you a story about the wisest man that ever lived,” Vaughn continued. “Do you know that Solomon became a fool? Do you know that in the latter years of his life that he actually turned away from the God of Israel? Did you know that? Do you know what caused him to do that? Do you know? The Bible says strange wives. Strange wives. They moved into his kingdom and turned his heart in another direction, to other gods, to other ways of living, other cultures, just like Meghan went into the British culture and she’s trying to turn Harry into an American. This is what happened to King Solomon. A wise man became a fool behind a woman.”

“Prince Harry, my heart breaks for your son,” Vaughn added. “I pray every night that God would get a hold of your heart and give you the backbone of a man and that you would act like a prince instead of a pauper, that you would take control of your house and quit letting Jezebel lead you, sir, away from your family, away from your inheritance just so she can cry, talking about suicide. Ain’t nobody trying to commit no suicide. She’s a narcissist. She loves herself too much to kill herself.”