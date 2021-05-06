Shane Vaughn Ordains His Followers as ‘Evangelists of the Trump Revival’

Radical right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn posted a video on his YouTube page Wednesday, reacting to the news that Facebook’s Oversight Board had upheld the company’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump from using its platform. Vaughn actually thought the decision was a good thing, declaring that Facebook “made the same mistake that Satan made when he killed Jesus Christ.”

Vaughn rejoiced that Trump had launched a website where he can post messages just the day before the Oversight Board made its decision, saying that it will now be up to “patriots” to become “evangelists of the Trump revival” by taking the messages Trump posts on his website and reposting them to their own social media accounts.

“We need 100,000 patriots to become reporters for Donald Trump,” Vaughn said. “Get his words out there since they wanted to be so smart that they wound up being stupid. They made the same mistake that Satan made when he killed Jesus Christ. By killing that one man and killing his voice, he created a world full of little Christians that echo the message of Christ. See? Stupid on the devil’s part.”

“The Bible says had Satan known what was going to happen, he would never have crucified Jesus Christ, because what he did was he started a harvest of Christians that echo the message,” Vaughn continued. “He only had one man to deal with, now he’s got a whole population full of us. Same thing they’re doing with Trump. Let them crucify him, but we’re now the echo, and we’re going to put it on every page, every Twitter account, everything we got because the Oversight Board didn’t rule that we couldn’t share Trump content. It’s allowed on Facebook, for now anyway, so take advantage of it while we can.”

“I’m ordaining all of you right now as evangelists of the Trump revival,” Vaughn declared.