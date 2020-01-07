Robert Maginnis: Christians Will Be Jailed and Killed if Trump Loses Reelection

Retired Army Col. and right-wing conspiracy theorist Robert Maginnis appeared on the “Up Front In The Prophetic” radio program last month, where he warned that if President Donald Trump does not win reelection, Christians are going to be imprisoned and killed.

“I really believe, Bob, that the Lord has given us a chance—a last chance—to stand for righteousness,” host Francine Fosdick said. “I believe that God has placed our beloved President Trump in the position to fight for us [so] 2020 is critical, isn’t it?”

“It’s absolutely critical,” Maginnis replied, warning that if Democrats gain control of the levers of power, they will immediately begin to persecute Christians. “If you’ve got the keys to the jail, you control it, and then you determine who is going to go in it and who is going to stay out of it. And I tell you, Christians are the ones who are going to go in it first.”

“We are the salt and light in this culture, and we are the targets,” he added. “The progressives hate us to the point that they would do exactly what the Nazis did to the Jews on Kristallnacht in November of 1938. They would go after them, and they would incarcerate them, and they would kill them if possible. We’re at a turning point, and it’s a very critical turning point. People need to understand history; history has a terrible way of repeating itself.”