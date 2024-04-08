Right Wing Round-Up: What Christian Nationalists Want

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 8, 2024 4:56 pm
  • David Gilbert @ Wired: Inside the Election Denial Groups Planning to Disrupt November

    • Groups like True the Vote and Michael Flynn’s America Project want to mobilize thousands of Trump supporters by pushing baseless claims about election fraud—and are rolling out new technology to fast-track their efforts.

  • Julianne McShane @ Mother Jones: Trump Helped Overturn Roe. Now He Wants to Run Away From the Consequences.

    • The former president’s most recent statement on abortion can’t erase his history on the issue—and doesn’t clarify much.

  • Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: MAGA ‘Prophets’: The Eclipse Is a Warning to Repent — and Follow Trump

    • Claiming to channel God, religious seers claim Trump is on a mission from God.

  • Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: What Exactly Do the Christian Nationalists Want?

    • Over the past month, I’ve been speaking with people who describe themselves as Christian nationalists, with Christians who are vehemently opposed to that movement, and with those who seem to agree with its overall aims but dislike the term.

  • Stephen Neukam @ Axios: Trump, GOP plot 2025 criminal probe of Bidens

    • Republicans’ impeachment probe of President Biden is unraveling because of a lack of evidence — but their work could become the basis for federal investigations and even prosecutions of the Biden family if Donald Trump wins re-election, Axios has learned.

  • Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Guest Calls For Ethnic Cleansing

    • On Friday, Elijah Schaffer hosted a debate on diversity between Australian Neo-Nazi Joel Davis and Drew Pavlou — an Australian right-wing activist known for his criticism of the CCP. Davis, who appeared on Schaffer’s program last year, argued that diversity was a form of “white genocide” and that Australia’s nonwhite population should be ethnically cleansed.

  • Steve Rabey @ Baptist Global News: A Colorado city fights back against the prosperity preacher trying to ‘take over’ their town

    • Voters appeared to reject Andrew Wommack’s plan to “take over” the city of Woodland Park, Colo., on Tuesday, electing a new mayor and four city council members who prevailed over candidates the health-and-wealth preacher endorsed.

