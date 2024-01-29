Right Wing Round-Up: Fedsurrection

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 29, 2024 5:14 pm
  • Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley @ Rolling Stone: Trump’s Secret Plan to Expand Presidential Immunity to ‘King George’ Levels.

    • Tired of being criminally prosecuted, Donald Trump and his allies are plotting a way to give presidents a legal shield for life if he wins in 2024.

  • Tess A. Owen @ Vice News: ‘Fedsurrection’ Looms Large as ‘Army of God’ Protest Convoy Heads to Border.

    • Would-be participants are expressing fears that the demonstration could be a “psyop” or “honeypot,” spearheaded by the federal government.

  • Igor Derysh @ Salon: “Tax evasion”: Legal experts say court report footnote caught Trump “intentionally” breaking laws.

    • A court-appointed watchdog alerted Trump’s fraud trial judge to a possible “fake loan.”

  • John Knefel and Jack Wheatley @ Media Matters: Charlie Kirk makes false accusations about exonerated “Central Park Five” defendant and NYC Council member Yusef Salaam.

    • Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk doubled down on Monday on a false accusation that the exonerated “Central Park Five” defendant Yusef Salaam was involved in the assault and rape of a jogger in Manhattan in 1989. Salaam’s conviction was vacated in 2002, following a judge’s ruling and the Manhattan district attorney’s decision not to retry the case.

  • William Vaillancourt @ The Daily Beast: Newsmax Airs Alarming Discussion of Civil War With Federal Government.

    • Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Newsmax host Carl Higbie mused Thursday about a potential “force-on-force” conflict between Texas and the Biden Administration after the Supreme Court ruled against the state’s Republican governor by declaring that federal agents can remove razor wire laid along the border with Mexico.

  • Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Extols The Accomplishments Of White People And Defends Patriot Front.

    • On the Jan. 25, 2024 episode of his show, Slightly Offensive, far-right, racist Internet personality Elijah Schaffer commemorated Australia Day by “celebrat[ing] the accomplishments of white people.” Schaffer and his guests, Jon Miller and Anna Perez, praised white people for creating civilized countries, and suggested that Black and indigenous people are incapable of doing so.

